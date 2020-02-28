Indiana
Murder Suspect in Rockport Shooting to Appear in Court Friday
The teenager arrested in the shooting death of a spencer county student is set to appear in court this afternoon.
19-year-old Joseph Allen Petry faces the charge of murder in connection to the Feb. 26 shooting of 18-year-old Zane Lee.
Petry’s court appearance is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Friday.
Family members of the victim say they plan to hold a vigil sometime in March.
Family members of the victim say they plan to hold a vigil sometime in March.
