Murder Suspect in Rockport Shooting to Appear in Court Friday

The teenager arrested in the shooting death of a spencer county student is set to appear in court this afternoon.

19-year-old Joseph Allen Petry faces the charge of murder in connection to the Feb. 26 shooting of 18-year-old Zane Lee.

Petry’s court appearance is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Family members of the victim say they plan to hold a vigil sometime in March.

