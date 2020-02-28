Murder Suspect in Rockport Shooting to Appear in Court Friday

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The teenager arrested in the shooting death of a spencer county student is set to appear in court this afternoon.

19-year-old Joseph Allen Petry faces the charge of murder in connection to the Feb. 26 shooting of 18-year-old Zane Lee.

Petry’s court appearance is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Family members of the victim say they plan to hold a vigil sometime in March.

Stay with 44News both on-air and online as we update this developing case.

Related article:

Comments

comments