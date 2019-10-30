Murder Suspect Makes Initial Court Appearance

An Evansville woman arrested for the murder of Antonio Bushrod Jr. appeared in court Wednesday afternoon for her initial hearing. A judge advised 36-year-old Tanika Stewart of her murder charge and ordered her to remain in Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Stewart was arrested for murder after telling police she shot Bushrod. The shooting happened on Saturday around 1:45 a.m. on S. Morgan Ave.

Bushrod was taken to St. Vincent Hospital for a single gunshot wound to the chest. He died an hour after arriving at the hospital.

Court documents say a person that lives at the home told officers they had people over for a party before going to Pistons Bar around 12 a.m., but everyone didn’t leave. Bushrod was amongst the group of people asked to leave.

Two people at the party told officers the group asked to leave gathered outside the home. After hearing the gunshot, the two people told police they walked outside and found Bushrod on the front porch.

Stewart will be back in court on December 11th.

