Murder Mystery Dinner Coming to the Owensboro Convention Center

Spectra, the providers of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center, invites you to put on your detective hat and solve a case at the Murder Mystery Dinner on Friday, September 27. Step back into the roaring 1920’s with Death of a Gangster – a 1920’s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery sponsored by O.Z. Tyler Distillery.

Participants will enjoy a buffet dinner that includes chicken cordon bleu, pasta Bolognese with Italian sausage, roasted garlic potatoes, and assorted deserts, and the one-of-a-kind live interactive experience of solving a murder crime with a unique theme!

The setting for the evening will be the Dunn Speakeasy for the wedding of the year / “married to the mob.” Guests can help solve this case with their fellow detectives at their table! Dress like the cat’s meow for this mafia wedding! Flapper dresses, zoot suits, feather boars, pinstriped suites, and fedoras are all appropriate. Traditional wedding attire is nifty too as is regular attire.

Doors will open at 6:00pm for cocktails. Dinner will start at 6:30pm, followed by the Murder Mystery Show.

Tickets for Death of a Gangster – a 1920’s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery are $69 per person or two for $120 and may be purchased online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. Reservations only.

Murder Mystery Buffet Menu:

Tossed Salad with Dressings

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Pasta Bolognese with Italian Sausage

Roasted Garlic Potatoes

California Vegetable Medley

Dinner Rolls

Assorted Desserts

Coffee, Tea, Water

And don’t forget that tickets to A Murder In The Arts District, September 13, are on sale now too.

