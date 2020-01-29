Murder of Henderson Woman Inspires Bill in Kentucky Senate

A Kentucky family is fighting back, after state law kept them from moving forward with their daughter’s funeral arrangements.

Chloe Randolph of Henderson was killed last year, and police believe her husband was responsible.

Due to Kentucky law, Chloe’s husband had to sign off on what to do with her remains, since he was legally her next of kin.

But there’s a proposed bill making its way through the Kentucky House to change all that.

“It’s great that it’s being in my daughter’s name,” said Jay Randolph, Chloe’s father. “But the whole reason of doing it was so that no other family in the state of Kentucky would have to deal with what we dealt with. It’s just not right.”

Jay and Kristie Randolph’s 20-year-old daughter Chloe has had her name attached to a bill that passed the Kentucky Senate.

It’s aimed to protect Kentucky families in the result of a death.

“There’s a Kentucky law that says the next of kin–in her case it would’ve been her husband–has five days to dispose of the remains as he sees fit. We haven’t even processed really the death of our daughter. And now to be told you can’t even bury your daughter–it’s a lot to deal with at one time,” Jay continued.

What complicated things for the Randolphs: Chloe’s husband, Mohamud Abdikadir, was arrested for killing Chloe.

“One of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made in my life. They could breach without a warrant. But a lot of the evidence would be inadmissible. Or you could wait on the warrant. You’re sitting there as a parent. Wondering if she’s alive. If she wants you to come in. If there’s anything you could do. And I had to wait for a warrant,” Jay explained.

Investigators say Abdikadir told them he attacked Chloe with a hammer while they were in the process of filing for divorce.

Police say he then stuffed her body in a closet and fled to West Memphis, Arkansas.

Under current law, it’s Abdikadir who first had the right to say how Chloe would be laid to rest.

But Senate Bill 66–the Chloe Randolph Bill–would amend that.

Authored by Kentucky Senator Robby Mills, a brief summary of Kentucky Senate Bill 66 states:

“Amend KRS 367.93117 and 367.93121 to provide that a person who has been criminally charged in the death of another cannot make decisions regarding the disposition of the decedent’s remains.”

“It won’t bring her back,” said Chloe’s mother Kristie. “But it will help other Kentucky families to not have to deal with what we dealt with. And that’s what we want. That’s something she would’ve fought for if she were still here.”

As that bill continues to make its way through the House in Frankfort, in Henderson, Mohamud Abdikadir is expected back in court for the start of his trial in August.

You can view Kentucky Senate Bill 66 in full here.

Comments

comments