Workers at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Test Positive for COVID-19

The Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center of Jasper, Indiana, has announced that several health care workers at their facility have tested positive for coronavirus.

An announcement by Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center was made on Tuesday, April 7. In the statement, it was not revealed exactly how many workers have tested positive.

“The safety of our staff, patients and families is our top priority. We can confirm that certain health care workers at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement by Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center began.

“In accordance with CDC and public health guidance, following the diagnosis of a health care worker, we take several steps, including appropriate work restrictions for the worker and conducting a contact investigation,” the statement by Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center went on to say.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center says that accordingly, patients and coworkers who are potentially at risk are being contacted and provided guidance on the appropriate steps to take next.

Additional screening is already in place at the hospital for all staff and visitors. In addition, all employees working in patient care areas are masked and employees in non-patient care areas are masked when they are within six feet of another individual.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center went on to stress the importance of following the guidelines of local health departments, urging citizens to stay home.

