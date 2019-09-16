Multiple People Arrested on Drug Related Warrants

Multiple people have been arrested following a series of drug related search warrants Monday morning in Dubois County.

Starting in August 2018, detectives with Dubois County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics began conducting undercover drug buys for the latest drug deal warrant service.

In total, 14 individuals are facing drug dealing charges in connection with the warrant service. According to investigators, the primary drug purchased was methamphetamine.

The following individuals were served warrants and subsequently arrested:

Kelly J. Birkle, age 47, Velpen, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony

Robert S. Sowders, 42, Huntingburg, three counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine, two Level 2 felonies and one Level 3 felony

Christy E. Miller, 42, Huntingburg, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony

Jessica J. Fulkerson, 25, Huntingburg, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony

Lindsay D. Austin, 23, Jasper, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (morphine), a Level 2 felony

Frederick S. Moon, Jr. 26, Jasper, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (morphine), a Level 2 felony 2

Brandon S. Bullock, 34, Jasper, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony

Michael E. Norris, 36, Jasper, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and Dealing in Marijuana, a Level 6 felony

Nick M. Kreilein, 43, Huntingburg, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 felony

Ira J. Peters, 29, Jasper, two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony and a Level 4 felony

Amanda S. Peters, 33, Jasper, Aiding in Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony

Brandon T. Jones, 31, Huntingburg, two counts of Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance (LSD), a Level 5 and 6 felony

Devon N. Morton, 28, Eckerty, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony

Talicia E. Reynolds, 30, Jasper, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 felony

