Indiana
Multiple People Arrested on Drug Related Warrants
Multiple people have been arrested following a series of drug related search warrants Monday morning in Dubois County.
Starting in August 2018, detectives with Dubois County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics began conducting undercover drug buys for the latest drug deal warrant service.
In total, 14 individuals are facing drug dealing charges in connection with the warrant service. According to investigators, the primary drug purchased was methamphetamine.
The following individuals were served warrants and subsequently arrested:
- Kelly J. Birkle, age 47, Velpen, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony
- Robert S. Sowders, 42, Huntingburg, three counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine, two Level 2 felonies and one Level 3 felony
- Christy E. Miller, 42, Huntingburg, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony
- Jessica J. Fulkerson, 25, Huntingburg, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony
- Lindsay D. Austin, 23, Jasper, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (morphine), a Level 2 felony
- Frederick S. Moon, Jr. 26, Jasper, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (morphine), a Level 2 felony 2
- Brandon S. Bullock, 34, Jasper, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony
- Michael E. Norris, 36, Jasper, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and Dealing in Marijuana, a Level 6 felony
- Nick M. Kreilein, 43, Huntingburg, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 felony
- Ira J. Peters, 29, Jasper, two counts of Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony and a Level 4 felony
- Amanda S. Peters, 33, Jasper, Aiding in Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony
- Brandon T. Jones, 31, Huntingburg, two counts of Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance (LSD), a Level 5 and 6 felony
- Devon N. Morton, 28, Eckerty, Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony
- Talicia E. Reynolds, 30, Jasper, Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 felony