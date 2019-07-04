Multiple Injured in Morgan County ORV Accident

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ORV accident with an injury that occurred early Thursday morning near the 3100 block of Wilson Road in the town of Quincy.

Samuel Barnett, age 37, was operating a side-by-side along with three passengers in a local field when the ORV’s tires caught the dirt, causing the ORV to roll over.

Further investigation revealed that none of the occupants were wearing safety equipment at the time of the accident.

Multiple subjects were transported to St. Francis Hospital in Mooresville for lacerations and possible broken bones.

OWI charges will be considered, pending blood results.

All charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

