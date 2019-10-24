Multiple Handguns Found in Home of Man Accused in Rick’s Sports Bar Shooting

Henderson Police say multiple handguns were found in the home Robert Lewis; the man accused of shooting another person at Rick’s Sports Bar over the weekend.

Lewis was charged with attempted murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Henderson Police arrested 41-year-old Lewis Wednesday afternoon on Powell Street.

Police say an argument ensued between Lewis and the victim in the parking lot of Rick’s Sports Bar in Evansville. The argument turned deadly when Lewis shot the victim in his chest. Lewis fled the scene before Evansville Police arrived.

The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lewis is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail.

