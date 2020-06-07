Multiple Groups Come Together to Support Protests

For a week straight, people in the river city have come together to call for justice and change, and on Saturday, more voices were added to the call.

An anonymous Henderson county teacher spoke to 44News about why she felt the need to participate in Saturday’s protest.

“I just really wanted to do this to help myself better understand their situations, so that way when we are hopefully back in the classrooms in August, then I can really understand their viewpoint, and I can understand what’s going on in their life.”

A second group of people came together earlier on Saturday to support the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Parents and their children gathered in front of the Ford Center to have their voices heard using sidewalk chalk.

“I want justice, and I want peace, and I feel that people deserve to know that we won’t stay silent anymore,” said Bella Midkiff.

And Bella’s parents spoke about the importance of allowing children to be involved in the protesting process.

“I think it’s very important to teach children to be involved in their government and involved in their city and what’s going on, and I think it’s very American to hold your government accountable for things that you don’t believe in, and I think it has to start early.”

And a third group came together to add their voices to the call for justice and the support of black lives.

“Black men are twice as likely to die from a heart attack before the age of fifty,” said medical student Livia Hopper. Even now, black patients are significantly more likely to die of COVID related causes, so we wanted to bring awareness to this. We know that physiology is not the problem here. It’s generations of systemic racism.”

Hopper, medical professionals, and other medical students marched from the riverside down to the Civic Center to bring awareness to the racial disparities in the medical field.

