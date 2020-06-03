Multiple Graffiti Incidents Under Investigation in Jasper, Indiana

Police in Jasper, Indiana is investigating after multiple graffiti incidents occurred over the past week.

According to the Jasper Police Department, signs and benches along the Riverwalk were spraypainted last Friday, while just after midnight on Tuesday, several buildings were tagged.

The recent acts of vandalism in Jasper is not related to recent peaceful demonstrations held in the Dubois County city, according to Jasper Police.

Police say it could be the work of one person, but that’s not completely clear at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the Riverwalk vandalism is asked to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255.

