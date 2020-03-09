Muhlenberg County Sees Spike in Heroin-Related Overdoses

An opioid response plan is in effect after a major spike of heroin-related overdoses in Muhlenberg County.

“Muhlenberg County doesn’t have a huge heroin issue to say, but in the last couple of weeks, we have seen that increasing,” says Troy Walker, EMS director.

The drug overdose pandemic is real, sweeping through communities large and small Devastating families and leaving children without parents, creating a lifestyle of heartache and havoc.

Deputy Alex Piper says, “Primarily what we’ve been seeing here is the meth addictions. Our sheriff is taking a very aggressive approach to combat the meth, we are going to treat the heroin and opioid the same way.”

Since March 1, emergency medical crews in Muhlenberg County have responded to 10 or more overdose 911 calls; some of which resulted in death.

“I do know emergency services and sheriffs department are working hard to see what they can get and figure out, a lot of things come to mind, is there a shipment of illegal drugs that’s come in that have fentanyl added to it,” says Walker.

There are options for those in need, the health department in Central City is offering free Narcan, no questions asked.

Alma Fink, RN health dept, says, “When they come in to get the Narcan they will be trained on how to use it and how to do rescue breathing as well, to allow the person to stay alive until 911 gets there”

In 2019. the CDC did a one year study revealing nearly 70,000 people died accidentally while trying to get high. Rural America has fallen victim to the pandemic with higher reported cases of depression and anxiety, fewer jobs, and more poverty-stricken communities.

Law-enforcement says people are getting high out of boredom, or to cope with everyday struggles, creating a dark path, ruining lives or sometimes causing death.

“If we get out here, and we find people, and these people are involved in drug trafficking bringing narcotics into our county there are residents in our county dealing in narcotics then we are going to make sure they’re prosecuted and these folks are going to go to jail,” says Deputy Piper.

