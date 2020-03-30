Muhlenberg County Sees One New Coronavirus Case, Nine Total

On Monday, March 30, the Muhlenberg County Health Department (MCHD) confirmed one additional case of coronavirus in the county, bringing the total number of cases to nine.

“The Muhlenberg County Health Department has received notification of one additional confirmed case of coronavirus,” MCHD said in a statement on Monday, March 30.

The statement went on to say that the total number of confirmed cases in Muhlenberg County has now risen to 9.

According to MCHD, the coronavirus-positive individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County, but no additional details can be provided due to medical privacy laws.

Full Statement by Muhlenberg County Health Dept, March 30, 2020 (click to expand)

