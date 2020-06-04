Muhlenberg County Reports Zero Cases in Three Days

It’s been three days since the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported any COVID-19 cases.

Monday’s update consisted of one coronavirus case and one death.

Currently. the county has a total of 498 coronavirus cases.

The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

As of June 4, Kentucky reported 10,705 total COVID-19 cases and 458 total deaths.

A full data report on COVID-19 in Kentucky can be found here and will be updated daily.

MCHD Coronavirus Data

