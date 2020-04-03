Muhlenberg County Reports Two New Positive Cases

On Friday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported two additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the county case total to 14.

The individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Additional information about the patients cannot be released at this time.

The department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your face.

Stay home when you are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department will release information about confirmed cases at the end of each day by 4 p.m. If there are any new confirmed cases after 4 p.m., it will be reported the following day.

