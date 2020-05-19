Muhlenberg County Reports Two New Cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Muhlenberg County has risen to 476, an increase of two since Friday’s update.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

The patients will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

