Muhlenberg County Reports Two New Cases of COVID-19

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reports two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 29.

The health department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

The individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Below are several safety tips to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your face.

Stay home when you are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call the Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or contact your health care provider.

