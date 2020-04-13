CoronavirusKentucky
Muhlenberg County Reports Two New Cases of COVID-19
The Muhlenberg County Health Department announced Monday two new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 48.
The health department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.
These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
