Muhlenberg County Reports Three New Coronavirus Cases
The Muhlenberg County Health Department announced Tuesday three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 51. So far, 13 people have recovered from the illness.
The health department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.
These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
