Muhlenberg County Reports Seven New Cases of COVID-19

The Muhlenberg County Health Department announced Thursday seven additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 40.

The health department says it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

