Muhlenberg County Reports New Cases of Coronavirus, Additional Death

The Muhlenberg County Health Department (MCHD) on Friday, April 23, reported four newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and one new death.

According to MCHD, the total confirmed number of positive cases of coronavirus in Muhlenberg County is 96.

The death reported by MCHD on Friday brings Muhlenberg County’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to four.

MCHD has provided a graph detailing the coronavirus numbers in Muhlenberg County:

MCHD issued the following statement on Friday:

It is crucial that everyone in the community do their part to prevent community spread of this virus #TeamMuhlenberg. We are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The individuals infected with COVID-19 are residents of Muhlenberg County. MCHD says additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

For more information on COVID-19 in Muhlenberg County, you can visit the MCHD website.

