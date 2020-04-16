Muhlenberg County Reports Four New Cases of COVID-19

The Muhlenberg County Health Department confirmed Thursday four additional cases of COVID-19, brining the case total to 56. As of April 16, 15 people in the county have recovered from the illness.

The county health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

The individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

