Muhlenberg County Reports Five New COVID-19 Cases

The Muhlenberg County Health Department on Wednesday, April 29 announced five new cases COVID-19, bringing the case total to 120.

A graph provided by MCHD details that county’s COVID-19 statistics:

The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

According to a statement by the health department, additional information about the individuals will not be released to due privacy laws.

