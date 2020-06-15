Muhlenberg County Reports Another Coronavirus Case

The number of coronavirus cases in Muhlenberg County has risen to 503, an increase of one.

The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

MCDH says additional details about the individual cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

MCHD Coronavirus Data as of June 15

Related content:

Comments

comments