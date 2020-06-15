CoronavirusKentucky
Muhlenberg County Reports Another Coronavirus Case
The number of coronavirus cases in Muhlenberg County has risen to 503, an increase of one.
The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
MCDH says additional details about the individual cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.
MCHD Coronavirus Data as of June 15
Related content:
- Three New Cases Reported in Muhlenberg County
- New Case of COVID-19 Reported in Muhlenberg County
- Muhlenberg County Reports Zero Cases in Three Days
- Muhlenberg County Reporting 498 Coronavirus Cases