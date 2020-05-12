CoronavirusKentucky

Muhlenberg County Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases

Tyrone Morris 3 hours ago
Less than a minute

The Muhlenberg County Health Department on Tuesday, May 11 reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county case total to 467.

Active

  • GRCC: 341
  • Community: 36

Healing at Home

  • GRCC: 339
  • Community: 32

Recovered

  • GRCC: 40
  • Community: 43

Hospitalized

  • GRCC: 2
  • Community: 4

Deaths

  • GRCC: 2 plus one undetermined
  • Community: 4

Pandemic Total: 467
GRCC Total: 384 (28 staff and 356 inmates)
Community Total: 83

