Muhlenberg County Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases

The Muhlenberg County Health Department on Tuesday, May 11 reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county case total to 467.

Active

GRCC: 341

Community: 36

Healing at Home

GRCC: 339

Community: 32

Recovered

GRCC: 40

Community: 43

Hospitalized

GRCC: 2

Community: 4

Deaths

GRCC: 2 plus one undetermined

Community: 4

Pandemic Total: 467

GRCC Total: 384 (28 staff and 356 inmates)

Community Total: 83

