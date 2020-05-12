CoronavirusKentucky
Muhlenberg County Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases
The Muhlenberg County Health Department on Tuesday, May 11 reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county case total to 467.
Active
- GRCC: 341
- Community: 36
Healing at Home
- GRCC: 339
- Community: 32
Recovered
- GRCC: 40
- Community: 43
Hospitalized
- GRCC: 2
- Community: 4
Deaths
- GRCC: 2 plus one undetermined
- Community: 4
Pandemic Total: 467
GRCC Total: 384 (28 staff and 356 inmates)
Community Total: 83
