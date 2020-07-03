Muhlenberg County Reports 4 New Positive Coronavirus Cases

Four new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Muhlenberg County on Thursday, July 2, by the county’s health department.

After Thursday evening’s update from the Muhlenberg County Health Department, the total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 527.

Muhlenberg County Coronavirus Breakdown

The county health department’s date shows 527 total positive cases, with 22 of those cases being active. Of the 22 active cases, one individual is hospitalized. A total of eight Muhlenberg County residents have died of COVID-19 to date.

