Muhlenberg County Reports 3 New Positive Cases of Coronavirus

Three new positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday, June 30, by the Muhlenberg County Health Department (MCHD).

The three new cases confirmed on Tuesday brought Muhlenberg County’s total number of identified coronavirus cases to 523.

Here’s a breakdown of the coronavirus stats in Muhlenberg County via MCHD:

The majority of total cases are shown within Muhlenberg County’s Green River Correctional Complex (GRCC), with 396 total positive cases there.

As of June 30, the state of Kentucky had 15,642 total positive cases, 565 total deaths, and 3,990 total recoveries, out of 404,781 total tested within the Bluegrass State.

Previously, six new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the county in Monday’s Muhlenberg County update.

