Muhlenberg County Reports 15 New Coronavirus Cases

The Muhlenberg County Health Department announced Monday, May 1 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 256.

Green River Correctional Complex has completed facility testing and results have begun to come. Below are the current county statistics:

New confirmed cases: 15

13 inmates/1 staff

1 Community

Active Cases:

Community: 25

GRCC: 168

Healing at Home:

Community: 19

GRCC: 166

Hospitalized:

Community: 6

GRCC: 2

Recovered:

Community: 32

GRCC: 21

Deaths:

Community: 2

GRCC: 2

The health department says they are with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County. The health department says additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

Related content:

Muhlenberg County Reports 124 Cases of COVID-19

Comments

comments