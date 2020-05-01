Muhlenberg County Reports 124 Cases of COVID-19

The Muhlenberg County Health Department on Friday, May 1 reported an additional case of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 124.

A graph provided by MCHD details that county’s COVID-19 statistics:

The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

