Muhlenberg County Reports 115 Coronavirus Cases

The Muhlenberg County Health Department on Tuesday, April 27, announced six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 115.

A graph provided by MCHD details that county’s COVID-19 statistics:

The health department is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

According to a statement by the health department, additional information about the individuals will not be released to due privacy laws.

