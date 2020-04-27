Muhlenberg County Reports 109 Total Positive Cases of Coronavirus

On Monday, the Muhlenberg County Health Department (MCHD) was notified of an additional positive case of coronavirus in Muhlenberg County.

With the newly confirmed case, Muhlenberg County now has 109 total positive cases of COVID-19.

A graph provided by MCHD details that county’s COVID-19 statistics:

MCHD is working with the CDC and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the positive individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The positive individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County. Additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

