Muhlenberg County Reporting 510 Total Cases

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one new coronavirus case, bringing the case total to 510.

The patient is a resident of Muhlenberg County. The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

The individual will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Health officials say further information about the patient can not be released due to medical privacy laws. Here, however, are the latest coronavirus data in the county:

As of June 22, Kentucky is reporting 13,839 statewide coronavirus cases and 526 statewide deaths.

