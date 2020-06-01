Muhlenberg County Reporting 498 Coronavirus Cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Muhlenberg County has grown by one, the county health department reported Monday.

With today’s coronavirus update, that brings the county’s case total to 498.

MCHD also reported a new death but did not release additional information.

The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

