Muhlenberg County Reporting 474 Cases of COVID-19

The Muhlenberg County Health Department on Friday confirmed two cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 474. Of that, the Green River Correctional Complex has 384 total (28 staff and 356 inmates) and there are 90 community members.

Active Cases

GRCC: 336

Community: 35

Healing at Home

GRCC: 333

Community: 30

Recovered

GRCC: 45

Community: 51

Hospitalized

GRCC: 3

Community: 5

Deaths

GRCC: 2 plus 1 unconfirmed

Community: 4

