Muhlenberg County Reporting 474 Cases of COVID-19

Tyrone Morris 1 min ago
The Muhlenberg County Health Department on Friday confirmed two cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 474.  Of that, the Green River Correctional Complex has 384 total (28 staff and 356 inmates) and there are 90 community members.

Active Cases

  • GRCC: 336
  • Community: 35

Healing at Home

  • GRCC: 333
  • Community: 30

Recovered

  • GRCC: 45
  • Community: 51

Hospitalized

  • GRCC: 3
  • Community: 5

Deaths

  • GRCC: 2 plus 1 unconfirmed
  • Community: 4

