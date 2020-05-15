CoronavirusKentucky
Muhlenberg County Reporting 474 Cases of COVID-19
The Muhlenberg County Health Department on Friday confirmed two cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 474. Of that, the Green River Correctional Complex has 384 total (28 staff and 356 inmates) and there are 90 community members.
Active Cases
- GRCC: 336
- Community: 35
Healing at Home
- GRCC: 333
- Community: 30
Recovered
- GRCC: 45
- Community: 51
Hospitalized
- GRCC: 3
- Community: 5
Deaths
- GRCC: 2 plus 1 unconfirmed
- Community: 4
