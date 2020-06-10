Muhlenberg County Has New COVID-19 Testing Site

Muhlenberg County residents will soon have access to a new COVID-19 testing site, the Muhlenberg County Health Department’s Public Health Director announced on Wednesday, June 10.

Pooles Pharmacy Care will be conducting d in a parking lot across from their pharmacy location at 102 West Broad St in Central City, Kentucky.

The tests will be offered on the following dates from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. :

June 15 (Monday)

June 17 (Wednesday)

June 22 (Monday)

June 24 (Wednesday)

June 29 (Monday)

Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 test from this new location must register at www.doineedacovid19test.com and reserve an appointment. Anyone can be tested as long as they register, according to the Muhlenberg County Health Department.

After registering and taking an assessment on the website, users will select their test location, date, and time for their testing appointment before downloading and printing a test voucher. Individuals are also asked to review the directions of the self-administered test on the website before arriving to get their COVID-19 test.

