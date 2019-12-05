Muhlenberg County Man Who Killed Son Released From Jail

A Muhlenberg County man that shot and killed his son Sunday was released from jail.

On Wednesday, Muhlenberg County Courts arraigned 70-year-old George Cundiff for the shooting death of Christopher Cundiff.

Police say George was in an altercation with his son when he shot him.

Christopher Cundiff was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

George was arrested on a $100,000 cash bond.

He will be back in Muhlenberg County Courts on December 19 at 9 a.m. for his preliminary hearing.

