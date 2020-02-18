Muhlenberg County Kentucky Teen Dies in Target Practice Accident

Target practice took a deadly turn in the Tri-State over the weekend.

A Muhlenberg County teen lost his life as a result of the tragic accident, at the young age of 15-years-old.

Police say the accident happened Sunday, when a teen, his friend, and his friend’s mother took their guns out for target practice in Dunmore – a rural area of Muhlenberg County.

Investigators are not releasing the teen’s name or the names of anyone who was with him.

“The really important thing here is that this is being treated as an accident, and we have two people that would have been there to witness this and we have a family that lost a fifteen-year-old. So we want to keep them in our thoughts and prayer,” Trooper Rob Austin of the Kentucky State Police said.

Few other details are being released at this time, but as of now, it’s not likely that any of the parties involved will face charges.

