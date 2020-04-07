Muhlenberg County Implements Curfew

Muhlenberg County has implemented a curfew Tuesday in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an executive order, the county announced that no person shall be in public after 9 p.m. or before 5 p.m. any day of the week.

According to the executive order, the curfew is in support of the State of Emergency that was declared in Muhlenberg County on March 17 by County Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee.

The newly implemented curfew will remain in effect until terminated by the issuance of another executive order, when the need for a curfew no longer exists, or until the State of Emergency is ended by Governor Andy Beshear.

