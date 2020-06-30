Muhlenberg County Confirms 6 New Positive Cases of Coronavirus

Six new positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky on Monday, June 29, which brought the county’s total number of identified COVID-19 cases to 520.

According to the Muhlenberg County Health Department (MCHD), the individuals who tested positive are residents of Muhlenberg County, but additional information on them can’t be released due to medical privacy laws.

A graph provided by MCHD details the county’s coronavirus stats as of Monday, June 29.

Statewide in Kentucky, there were 15,347 total positive cases of coronavirus and 560 total deaths, with 3,939 recovered and 394,773 tested as of Monday, June 29.

