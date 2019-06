The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office just confirmed they are investigating the death of a horse.

According to the owner, the horse died from two gunshot wounds last month.

The incident happened off Kennedy Brasher Road in Greenville, Kentucky.

There has yet to be an arrest made in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation can call the sheriff’s office at 270-338-3345 or 270-338-2000.

