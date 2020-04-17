CoronavirusKentucky
Muhlenberg Co. Reports 4 New Cases, 1 New Death
The Muhlenberg County Health Department announced Friday four new coronavirus cases and one additional death, bringing the case total to 60 and death toll to two.
The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.