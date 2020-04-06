Muhlenberg Co. Reports 10 New Cases of COVID-19

The Muhlenberg County Health Department announced Monday 10 new cases of COVID-19, bring the case total to 27.

Not a lot of details surrounding the patients are being released at this time due to privacy laws.

County health officials say they are working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who have been exposed to the individuals.

