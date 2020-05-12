Weather News
How Much Rain Is Headed Our Way?
- The rain has started falling for a good portion of the Tri-State this evening and it’s likely that many of us will continue to see rain chances in the coming days. A warm front lifting northeastward toward the Great Lakes from the Central Great Plains will generate scattered rainfall throughout the night ahead as well as our Wednesday.
With the warm front safely to our north Thursday, temperatures are expected to surge to their highest point since May 2nd; we’ll top out at 80° that afternoon despite the chance of isolated rainfall. We will however, see a cold front settle in across the region for Friday and Saturday; as that cold front interacts with the added warmth, it’s expected to trigger the production of scattered showers and storms both of those days.
The last of the rainfall should exit east of the Tri-State Sunday evening – unfortunately by then, many of us will have already received between 1″ and 3″ of total rainfall.
Moral of the story: Keep the Umbrella Handy.