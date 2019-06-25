A Much Quieter Yet Steamy Weather Pattern

The first full week of summer is proven to be very seasonal with increasing heat and humidity. Our average high temperature for late June is 88 degrees. However, as we approach midweek temperatures will increase gradually out of the mid-80s into the upper-80s by Thursday afternoon. The secondary component to the heat is the increasing mugginess that exist throughout the Tri-State. Heat indices will range between the lower-to-mid 90s by Thursday afternoon as well.

When it comes to rainfall chances, many areas will remain dry for most of the day with scattered pop up afternoon storms. Although the storms that develop will be isolated some of them could strong at times. The primary concerns being intense rainfall, dangerous lightning, and strong wind gusts.



The weekend is looking even more humid with actual temperatures maintaining in the lower-90s with heat indices approaching the upper-90s. This extended stretch of hot and mainly dry weather will be welcoming to many Tri-Staters considering last week’s rain. For the next six days the clockwise flow of high pressure will exist in the lower-Mississippi valley that will establish ridging for most of south-central U.S.. Most of the storminess will remain contain to the west and north. At this time the latest data models are hinting towards next Tuesday being the next best significant chance of receiving more showers.

