A Much Deserving Cool Down Ahead

After several weeks of dealing with intense heat and humidity mother nature will finally turn in favor for cooler weather. Our average high temperature for late-August is 88 degrees. Although relief from the warmer temperatures are on the way it comes with the cost of more rainfall. The severe threat is diminishing. However, as enter deeper into late week a stalled-out front will provide a conveyor belt of showers for Friday. The shower threat will conclude just in time to high school Friday night football.



Along with cooler temperatures the humidity will take a deep dive into drier but yet more comfortable air. A core of high pressure will continue to drift off to the north and east to provide the Tri-State with cooler temperatures throughout the weekend. In addition to that, we will experience blue skies and a ton of sunshine. The sunny conditions will only stick around only for Saturday. More minor disturbances will push back into the area by Sunday afternoon. You may need your umbrella to wrap up your weekend.

As we wrap up the weekend humidity values will stay contain in the muggy category meaning dew points in the lower 60s.

The first part next week is looking quite stormy. yet another round of showers and storms will be rolling into the Tri-State. These storms will be associated with another cold front. The cooler weather will continue deep into next week even more 70s as highs by Wednesday afternoon.

