Mt. Vernon Man Sentenced for Failing to Follow Sex Offender Laws

A Mt. Vernon man will serve prison time for failing to abide by the laws required of sex offenders.

Gerald Hatfield, 73, appeared in Posey County Circuit Court where he was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful employment near children by a sexual predator.

In Oct. 2019, Hatfield was arrested for working on school property in Mt. Vernorn. According to police records, Hatfield admitted to working at At the Cross Mission, which was located within Hedges Central Community Center. Hatfield further admitted that he did not have any personal identification on him, which is required of sex offenders under Indiana law. Additionally, admitted that he has a prior conviction for Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender from 2015.

Hatfield was arrested and transported to the Posey County Jail. He will soon be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

