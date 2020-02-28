Mt. Vernon Man Sentenced on Drug Dealing Charges

A Mt. Vernon man has been sentenced to prison for dealing drugs in Posey County.

Marcer Ours appeared in Posey Circuit Court on Friday where he was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamines.

The 22-year-old was arrested in Roane County, Tennessee and he was later transported to Posey County jail in September 2019. His arrest was the result of Operation Guillotine, a drug investigation executed by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Ours will soon be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence

