Mt. Vernon Man Pleads Guilty to 2018 Shooting; Faces 15 Years in Prison

A Mt. Vernon man has pleaded guilty in connection with a 2018 shooting.

Kyler Butler, 29, appeared in the Posey Circuit Court on Thursday and pled guilty to one count of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, stemming from a shooting that occurred in January of 2018.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department were dispatched to 6th Street and Wood Street on January 20th, 2018 in reference to a shooting. Police say Butler used an assault rifle and fired 11 shots at the occupants of another vehicle.

The victims were identified as William Reynolds Jr., 28, of Mt. Vernon, and John Mattingly, 41, of Mt. Vernon. Mattingly suffered a gunshot wound, while Reynolds was unharmed. Mattingly was shot in the shoulder but he’s now out of the hospital.

During his court appearance, he also admitted to using a firearm in the commission of the aggravated battery, which enhances the possible sentence.

Butler will be sentenced on October 17th at 2 p.m. He faces 15 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

