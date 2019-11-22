Mt. Vernon Man Convicted of Drug Charges Receives Sentencing

A Mt. Vernon man convicted of several drug-related charges was sentenced to six years in prison.

John Reynolds, 71, pled guilty to “open” to the Court without a plea agreement from the prosecutor. Reynolds faced one to six years in prison for the possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.

As part of his plea agreement, Reynolds admitted to possessing meth.

Officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department and Indiana State Police executed a search warrant at his residence on November 3, 2018. Upon arrival, officers located multiple baggies of meth, marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia that included hypodermic needles. Reynolds was arrested and transported to the Posey County Jail.

After posting bail and later failing to appear in court, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On April 11, 2019, authorities located Reynolds and attempted to arrest him but he refused to comply. This led to the additional charge of resisting law enforcement.

“Mr. Reynolds is a convicted drug dealer with a violent criminal history,” commented Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “I’m grateful for the proactive investigation conducted by (Mt. Vernon Police Department) Officers Caleb McDaniel, Colton Givens, and (Indiana State Police) Trooper Brandon Deig, which allowed my office and the Court to hold Mr. Reynolds accountable. Law enforcement will continue to be united in our efforts to rid Posey County of the drugs that do nothing but destroy lives and tear apart families

