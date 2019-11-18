Mt. Vernon Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Vacant Home in July

The Posey County Attorney’s Office says a Mt. Vernon man has been arrested for setting fire to a vacant home back in July.

The fire happened on July 23rd in the 400 block of W. 8th Street in Mt. Vernon.

Police say evidence collected from the scene of the crime led law enforcement to 40-year-old Andy Bates. Bates had been hired by the owner of the residence to complete repairs in getting the home ready to rent.

Investigators said Bates told them he became frustrated that he could not complete the repairs in the agreed-upon time. Bates confessed to starting the fire in the basement of the residence by using a torch to ignite trash and paper. The fire quickly spread throughout the home causing

According to police records, the fire caused over $20,000 in damages to the residence.

Bates was charged with arson and if convicted, he faces two to 12 years in prison.

He is currently lodged in the Posey County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

