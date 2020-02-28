Mt. Vernon, Indiana Man Will Do Prison Time for Battery Against Stepdaughter

A Mt. Vernon, Indiana man will serve prison time after pleading guilty to Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Person Less Than 14 Years of Age – a Level 5 Felony.

Robert Wolf, 30, appeared in the Posey Circuit Court on Wednesday, Feb. 26, where he was sentenced by Judge Craig Goedde to four years, with one year to be served in prison followed by three years in Posey County Community Corrections. Judge Goedde further ordered that Wolf have no contact with the child victim.

Wolf pled “open” to the court without the benefit of a plea agreement from Posey County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Javier Lugo. As such, Judge Goedde had discretion to sentence Wolf from one to six years in prison.

As part of his guilty plea, Wolf admitted to striking his 3-year-old stepdaughter in the face.

Police records say that Wolf struck his 3-year-old stepdaughter in the face over a potty-training accident, causing the child to suffer bruising on her face in the shape of a handprint.

“I’m grateful for the courage of this young survivor to stand up to her abuser. She is a happy, intelligent and innocent little girl. No child deserves what Mr. Wolf did to her. I asked the Court to sentence Mr. Wolf to at least four years executed in prison,” commented Posey County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Lugo.

“While we didn’t get what we asked for, I am thankful some justice was done and Mr. Wolf left the courtroom in handcuffs to begin serving a portion of his sentence in prison,” Posey County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Lugo went on to say.

Wolf is currently housed in the Posey County Jail where he awaits transportation to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve the executed portion of his sentence.

